WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A section of the Atlantic City Expressway remains closed in both directions hours after a tanker truck burst into flames. State police say it started when the truck blew a tire and as the driver pulled over, friction caused sparks which ignited the tanker around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes in Winslow Township.
The expressway is closed from east of Exit 28 to west of Exit 33.
Firefighters are applying foam to the tanker.
The driver was not seriously injured.
