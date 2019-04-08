WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A section of the Atlantic City Expressway remains closed in both directions hours after a tanker truck burst into flames. State police say it started when the truck blew a tire and as the driver pulled over, friction caused sparks which ignited the tanker around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes in Winslow Township.

More pictures of the tanker truck fire that still has the AC Expressway CLOSED from exits 28 to 33 in both directions. No reported injuries at this time & the foam truck is hard at work! GREAT pictures from the Pennsauken Fire Dept. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/o1TF2RjjuA — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 8, 2019

The expressway is closed from east of Exit 28 to west of Exit 33.

Firefighters are applying foam to the tanker.

The driver was not seriously injured.

OH MAN. #Chopper3 showing the absolute mess left from the earlier tanker truck fire on the AC Expressway. Still closed in both directions for five miles in #Winslow… and its doesn't look like its reopening any time soon. Take White or Black Horse Pike or RT-73. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XSuZBj21to — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.