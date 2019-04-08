



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating after six people were shot near Bill’s Meat Market in Wilmington on Sunday. The shooting happened outside of the corner store at 10th and Pine Streets, shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities say all six victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say a 17-year-old boy, three 19-year-old men, a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were shot.

Four of the victims have since been released. The other two victims remain in stable condition Monday.

Man Dead In Skydiving Accident In Williamstown, New Jersey

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki addressed the shooting in a statement Monday.

“Along with the encouraging crime trends we have been seeing in Wilmington, come concern and disappointment when any shooting occurs, and especially one with multiple victims,” Purzycki said. “We are grateful that there were not more serious injuries. Chief Tracy and his team are investigating this incident and will release more information when additional facts become known. This is a complex case and we’ve got a lot of people working on it. This is the type of incident that you hope will be solved through trust and cooperation between the police and community. We’ve worked very hard to build goodwill on the streets and we have a safer City as a result. We need to stop this type of reckless behavior and together, I know we can.”

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information in regards to the incident, call police at 302-576-3961.