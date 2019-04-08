



JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – It’s a tradition among many to dye eggs for Easter. But the Ukrainian way is a bit different than your average egg.

When students from Saint Basil Academy, an all-girls Ukrainian Catholic high school in Jenkintown, think of Easter, they think of pisanka.

It’s a Ukrainian art form that continues to flourish onto a whole new generation of high school students.

“Every line, every little piece has a meaning – has real meaning,” Sister Susanne Matwiyiw, an art teacher at the high school, said. “It’s our heritage, this is the background of the school. It’s a beautiful heritage, I would say the Ukrainian Easter egg takes the cake.”

They may not look like what you’re used to, but they are Easter eggs.

Loved visiting my alma mater @stbasilacademy to do a story on #Ukrainian #Easter eggs! I remember making some as a student so it was so awesome to tell this story on @CBSPhilly as a proud alum! #gopanthers pic.twitter.com/YQQPCNDfae — Vittoria Woodill (@VittoriaWoodill) April 8, 2019

“Winter was so long, so dormant, so quiet, so dreary,” Matwiyiw said. “When spring came, it was pure joy. And what a perfect, perfect object to compare the Easter egg, or the pisanka, with our lord.”

They’re called pisanka, and they’re a symbol of Ukraine and Christianity.

“I feel like there aren’t too many people who know about it,” a student said. “To make them, it’s really cool.”