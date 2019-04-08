  • CBS 3Watch Now
    KYW News at 11 PM

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jersey Shore, Local, Local TV


SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Construction on a popular bridge down the shore will not be done in time for the start of the summer season. On Monday, officials said the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will be closed until at least late summer.

The bridge has been shut down since September for repairs.

Police Searching For Suspect Caught On Camera Knocking Man Unconscious In Fishtown

Crews were supposed to finish the construction project by Memorial Day weekend, but several issues have slowed down the project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s