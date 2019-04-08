



SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Construction on a popular bridge down the shore will not be done in time for the start of the summer season. On Monday, officials said the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will be closed until at least late summer.

The bridge has been shut down since September for repairs.

Police Searching For Suspect Caught On Camera Knocking Man Unconscious In Fishtown

Crews were supposed to finish the construction project by Memorial Day weekend, but several issues have slowed down the project.