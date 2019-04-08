  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an autistic boy found on the street Monday. Police say the boy was found at Walker and Decatur Streets in the city’s Holmesburg section at 5 p.m. Monday.

The boy has only been identified as “Jack” but police say his last name may possibly be “Zander.”

Jack is 11 or 12-years-old, 5-foot-4 and approximately 90 pounds. He has a light complexion and stated that he just had a birthday.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

Jack was found wearing an orange T-shirt that reads “Success Does Not Rest.” He was wearing black pants and black sneakers.

He also has an orange bookbag with a dinosaur book inside.

If you have any information, call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s