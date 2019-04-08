



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an autistic boy found on the street Monday. Police say the boy was found at Walker and Decatur Streets in the city’s Holmesburg section at 5 p.m. Monday.

The boy has only been identified as “Jack” but police say his last name may possibly be “Zander.”

Jack is 11 or 12-years-old, 5-foot-4 and approximately 90 pounds. He has a light complexion and stated that he just had a birthday.

Jack was found wearing an orange T-shirt that reads “Success Does Not Rest.” He was wearing black pants and black sneakers.

He also has an orange bookbag with a dinosaur book inside.

If you have any information, call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.