



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new sobering report reveals the number of teenagers in the United States who attempted suicide or had suicidal thoughts. The number of teens who visited emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts or attempts doubled between 2007 and 2015.

In 2007, there were 580,000 visits, and it surged to 1.12 million in 2015.

Forty-three percent of the visits were for children aged 5 to 11.

Experts say one reason for the increase is the rising popularity of social media and the cyberbullying that comes with it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please ask for help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text “talk” to 741-741.