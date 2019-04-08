



BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted child luring in Bethlehem. The incident happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. in front of Marvine Elementary School on Monday.

Authorities say a female student was waiting for a bus to a non-Bethlehem Area School District school when a man in an older model SUV asked her if that was the bus stop.

The suspect then told the student to get into his vehicle, police say.

She declined and the suspect waited on the other side of the street until she boarded her bus, according to police.

Police say the suspect was described as having a darker complexion and bald with a mustache. He had a strong “choppy” accent and his age is unknown at this time, per police.

The suspect’s SUV is believed to be red or maroon, police say.

Bethlehem Police are encouraging parents to talk with their children about not entering vehicles with someone they do not know.

Anyone who may have any information is being asked to call police at 610-865-7187.