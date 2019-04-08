PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elementary school in Kensington was briefly placed on locked down over a report a parent is coming to the school with a gun to pick up a child. The lockdown happened at Frances E. Willard Elementary School on the 1900 block of East Elkhart Street.

According to police, the school’s principal stated that a parent was bringing a gun to the school to pick up the child. The incident stems from a custody dispute.

The school went into lockdown around 12:30 p.m. and was lifted around 1:15 p.m. without incident.

No injuries were reported.