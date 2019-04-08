



LIONVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A horse had to be rescued after going for a dip in a swimming pool. The Lionville Fire Company was called out to Lionville Station Road on Saturday to get the large animal out of the pool.

A large animal rescue team also assisted Lionville firefighters.

They were able to safely extricate the horse from the pool by using large animal slings and mechanical hauling systems.

A veterinarian on the scene also assisted with the rescue and sedation of the horse.

The extrication was completed in less than 90 minutes.