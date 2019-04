Earlier tonight Jason Aldean walked away with the Artist of the Year award at the 54th annual ACM Awards on CBS. Aldean’s contributions to country music began on the big stage with the release of his 2005 single, “Hicktown.” Since then Jason has gone on to become a 12-time ACM Award winner with nine headlining tours to his credit.

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look from CBS as Aldean addresses the media following his latest ACM Awards victory.