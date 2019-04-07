



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating after six people were shot near Bill’s Meat Market in Wilmington on Sunday. The shooting happened outside of the corner store at 10th and Pine Streets shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities say all six victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting.

Man Dead In Skydiving Accident In Williamstown, New Jersey

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information in regards to the incident, call police at 302-576-3961.