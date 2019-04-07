By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating after six people were shot near Bill’s Meat Market in Wilmington on Sunday. The shooting happened outside of the corner store at 10th and Pine Streets shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities say all six victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting.

Man Dead In Skydiving Accident In Williamstown, New Jersey

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information in regards to the incident, call police at 302-576-3961.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s