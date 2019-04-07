  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a sexual assault at a center city hotel. Officials say a woman was attacked inside her room at the Sofitel Hotel, located at 120 South 17th Street, around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man with a dark complexion.

He was wearing an orange suit jacket.

It is unclear how the man got into the room at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

