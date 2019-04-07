



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a sexual assault at a center city hotel. Officials say a woman was attacked inside her room at the Sofitel Hotel, located at 120 South 17th Street, around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man with a dark complexion.

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Flames Erupt In West Philadelphia Rowhome, Officials Say

He was wearing an orange suit jacket.

It is unclear how the man got into the room at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.