By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for an excuse to get out of doing housework on this beautiful Sunday? Well, we have one for you. Today is National No Housework Day.

That means no sweeping, dusting, laundry, dishes, and all the other things you planned on doing around the house.

National No Housework Day is observed annually on April 7.

Pick up a book, binge watch a new Netflix show, take a walk in the park, you have the perfect excuse to do anything other than housework.

Show us how your celebrating the day by using #NationalNoHouseworkDay and #CBS3 on your social media posts.

