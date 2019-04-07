



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot at least 10 times all over his body Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at approximately 9:14 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 15th Street in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim is a John Doe believed to be in his early 30’s, according to police.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

It was a violent spring night in Philadelphia that saw at least one person killed.