



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man died in a skydiving accident in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Sunday night, officials say. The victim’s body was found on Brookdale Boulevard at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The man had jumped from a plane at Skydive Cross Keys.

The company told Eyewitness News that the victim was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 jumps to his credit.

Skydive Cross Keys also said the man’s parachute was deployed upon exiting the airplane.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the parachute was not on the skydiver when his body was found.

“I thought it was a jet or a rocket, some kind of rocket going over,” Maria Mead, a witness, said. “Then it passed over the tops of the roofs on Brookdale and over the trees. I saw a shredded red parachute flailing down and I heard an explosion. Then I heard a really loud bang.”

The victim has yet to be identified.

Monroe Township Police are investigating the cause of the deadly incident.