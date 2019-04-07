  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    3:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    3:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:George H. W. Bush, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former United States President is being honored with his own forever stamp. A portrait of George H.W. Bush will soon be in circulation at post offices across the county.

The art is a portrait of the late president painted by award winning artist Michael J. Deas.

Credit: USPS

Former Phillie Ryan Howard Incorporates Baseball Into Perfect Gender Reveal 

It was unveiled during a ceremony at his presidential library in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

The stamp will begin circulation on June 12, which would have been Bush’s 95th birthday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s