



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former United States President is being honored with his own forever stamp. A portrait of George H.W. Bush will soon be in circulation at post offices across the county.

The art is a portrait of the late president painted by award winning artist Michael J. Deas.

Former Phillie Ryan Howard Incorporates Baseball Into Perfect Gender Reveal

It was unveiled during a ceremony at his presidential library in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

The stamp will begin circulation on June 12, which would have been Bush’s 95th birthday.