PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are battling a four-alarm warehouse fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. The blaze is happening at the intersection of East Butler and Sepviva Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 7:22 p.m.

The fire quickly elevated from a two-alarm fire to three alarms and now, four alarms.

VIEW RIGHT NOW from @CBSPhilly traffic camera — Port Richmond warehouse fire goes to 3 alarms; location is Butler and Sepviva Streets pic.twitter.com/ViBeL6EyIF — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 8, 2019

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

