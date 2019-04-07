PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are battling a four-alarm warehouse fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. The blaze was placed under control at 9:52 p.m. and crews will remain on scene.

The fire broke out at a warehouse near Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 7:22 p.m.

The fire quickly elevated from a two-alarm fire to three alarms and then four alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.