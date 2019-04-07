  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news


HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) –Lanes are closed on the Atlantic City Expressway after a car crashed into a tractor trailer, police say. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of the A.C. Expressway near mile marker 28.3 in Hammonton just before 7 a.m.

Police say a tractor trailer was on the shoulder of the road when a car drifted and struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The car became partially wedged under the trailer.

Responders extricated three people from the accident.

One victim was flown by helicopter to Cooper Medical Center in critical condition.

Credit 511nj.org

Two other victims were transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The right and middle lanes remain closed but traffic is getting by in the left lane.

Travelers should expect delays.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

