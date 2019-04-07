



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead after flames ripped through a rowhome in West Philadelphia, officials say. The fire started at a home on the 100 block of North Edgewood Street around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews say a 67-year-old man jumped from a second story window to escape the fire. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and burns to his arms and face.

Man, Child Killed After 2-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Apartment, Officials Say

There is no information on the victim who died at this time.

The fire was placed under control around 11 a.m.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.