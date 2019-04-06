



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a home run of a day for William Penn Charter School with the opening of its new baseball facility. The facility features a turf field and an outfield design that pays homage to Citizens Bank Park.

There are state-of-the-art dugouts, bullpens and batting tunnels.

Penn Charter legendary coaches and players attended Saturday’s ceremony.

Former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. threw out the first pitch Saturday before Penn Charter faced Neshaminy High School.