By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Allen Iverson, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Current and former Philadelphia athletes continue to show their support for the city’s sports teams. Fans gave Sixers’ legend Allen Iverson a standing ovation as he threw the first pitch at the Phillies game Saturday afternoon.

Iverson’s visit to Citizens Bank Park comes two days after he met Phillies’ all-star Bryce Harper at the Sixers game on Thursday night.

Harper rang the bell at the Wells Fargo Center prior to the game.

“Absolute legend, in all of sports not just Philadelphia sports. Very humbled, blessed to shake a guy’s hand like that because of who he is, an incredible athlete,” Harper said.

Carson Wentz and Rhys Hoskins were also in attendance Thursday night.

https://twitter.com/sixers/status/1113969745148153856

