By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:International News, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The United Nations is considering floating cities as a way to battle the threat climate change poses on coastal cities. A UN-Habitat roundtable on April 3 discussed how floating cities could be a solution to urban challenges, for example, climate change.

Over 70 people discussed the proposed floating cities structures and design, how they could be used to house those fleeing from rising sea levels, and other treats from natural or climate-related disasters.

Leading architect Bjarke Ingels says the cities would be able to withstand severe weather, produce their own food and power, manage water, and disposal of waste.

Credit: CNN

The cities would house 10,000 people.

The company Oceanix is constructing a prototype which is expected to be open to the public within months.

A United Nations official says sustainable floating cities provide an opportunity to reimagine how we build, live, work, and play.

