By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – West Philadelphia residents learned all about what medical services are available in their own neighborhood on Saturday. The eighth annual Sayre Health Center Fair was held at 58th and Walnut Streets.

Medical professionals provided free screenings and eye exams.

The event also featured games and entertainment.

This year, organizers highlighted the importance of mental health care.

More than 50 vendors offered services and resources at the event.

