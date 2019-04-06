BREAKING:26-Year-old Man Dead, Teenager Injured In Nicetown Double Shooting, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed and a teenager was shot once in a double shooting on Saturday afternoon, police say. It happened at approximately 3:44 p.m. on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood.

Police say the 26-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right hip, according to police. He is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

