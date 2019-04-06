



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Health officials are encouraging customers who shop at a South Philadelphia Acme Market to get vaccinated after an employee was found to have acute Hepatitis A. The unidentified employee works at the Acme Market located at 1400 East Passyunk Ave.

Despite the low risk of infection, anyone who ate pre-cut fruit and vegetables purchased between March 17 and March 26 should receive a Hepatitis A vaccine “as soon as possible,” health officials said in a press release.

If you have previously received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past you do not need to be vaccinated.

The health department says the store is aware of the situation and working collaboratively with them.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can spread when a person does not wash their hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food.

If you need assistance getting the Hepatitis A vaccine, contact the health department at 215-685-6741.