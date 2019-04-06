BREAKING:26-Year-old Man Dead, Teenager Injured In Nicetown Double Shooting, Police Say
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It’s bunny season! Easter is just a few weeks away and the Bunny is popping up everywhere, including Linvilla Orchards.

Taking a hayride to Bunnyland is the perfect way to celebrate the Easter season.

Plus, guests get to visit the Easter Bunny’s house.

The Easter Bunny loves to take photos and give out treats to guests, so be ready for a good time.

Credit: Linvilla Orchards

He will be home between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from April 6 to April 20.

The hayride cost $9 per person.

