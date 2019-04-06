



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s bunny season! Easter is just a few weeks away and the Bunny is popping up everywhere, including Linvilla Orchards.

Taking a hayride to Bunnyland is the perfect way to celebrate the Easter season.

Plus, guests get to visit the Bunny’s house.

The Bunny loves to take photos and give out treats to guests, so be ready for a good time.

United Nations Considering Floating Cities To Fight Threat Climate Change Poses On Coastal Towns

He will be home between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from April 6 to April 20.

The hayride cost $9 per person.