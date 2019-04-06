



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Families of crime victims are making sure their loved ones are not forgotten. The 18th annual candle lighting ceremony, honoring victims and survivors of crime, was held at the First Unitarian Universal Church in Center City on Friday night.

The Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy sponsored the ceremony so survivors and victims of crime could honor someone they may have lost and heal themselves.

“We need to step up. We need to say something. We need to do something. We need to stop hiding behind the doors. We need to come out, we need to take our community back now,” said Sonya Dixon, a victim’s grandmother.

We are in awe of the strength and resolve of crime victims shared at the 18th annual Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy Candle Lighting Ceremony to mark National Crime Victims' Rights Week. pic.twitter.com/sURTyHMS6P — PCHR (@PhillyPCHR) April 5, 2019

The event marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week which starts on Sunday.

It raises awareness of victims’ rights and services.