PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An aviation company is finally offering your beloved pooch the travel experience it deserves. How about in-flight treats made by a Michelin-starred chef?

You can get that on VistaJet.

There’s also luxury grooming products, toys and comfy sleep mats on the flight.

If you’re not sure if your four-legged companion can handle the flight, the company also offers “fear of flying” courses for dogs before the scheduled flight.