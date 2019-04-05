PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s wedding season. If you are a bride-to-be, Chestnut Hill is the place to be due to the big wedding expo taking place Saturday.

When the flowers bloom so do beautiful brides. Spring is wedding season and Chestnut Hill is hosting its second annual Unveiled event.

And gals, you’ll have plenty to cheers to.

“This is free to the brides-to-be, last year we had a fee, so we decided to open up to everyone. There is a registration that is required for the brides-to-be but then it’s just stroll Germantown Avenue, stroll the Hill, and enjoy all of the 20-plus businesses that are participating in the vent,” said Kathie Meadows, director of business development for Chestnut Hill.

There will be trunk shows, fashion shows, cake tastings, DIYs, hair and makeup demonstrations and even what’s trending in bridal registry from Tailored Home.

Chestnut Hill’s first bridal boutique is now open in Kimberly James Bridal.

You can surely have it all on this avenue, all you have to do is say yes.