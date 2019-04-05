



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Spirit Airlines to the rescue. A flight attendant found a library book and returned it to a Delaware County student earlier this week. Springton Middle School in Media posted the book reunion on Twitter.

“REUNITED! What a kind gesture by an employee of Spirit Airlines. One of our students left behind a library book during a recent trip. After 1000s of miles, the book arrived home today @SpringtonLakeMS. Thanks Jamie! #KindnessMatters,” read the tweet.

In a letter, the flight attendant says she returned the book hoping the student would avoid any fines or discipline.

Spirit Airlines also responded to the school’s tweet saying they were happy the book was returned to its owner.

