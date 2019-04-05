



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Protesters gathered Friday in Center City to demand the resignation of Sheriff Jewell Williams. The protest happened at 100 South Broad Street.

Members of the Cancel Jewel Campaign held the rally.

The protesters said in light of Williams’ history of city settlements for sexual misconduct, he should be removed from office.

Philadelphia’s Democratic Party has also revoked its endorsement.

Williams is seeking a third term in the May 21 primary election.