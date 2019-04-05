



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prince Harry says the popular video game “Fortnite” should be banned because it’s addictive. Harry joins a growing number of parents who are worried about potential dangers linked to kids playing the the video game, since it hit the gaming world a year-and-a-half ago. Some 250 million people have played it and a doctor from Temple University says that children “sit there like zombies” while playing the popular game.

“Fortnite” has players dropped into a fantasy island where they battle with guns and other weapons. The last player standing wins.

‘Society Sweeps It Under The Rug’: Local Grief Counselor Implores Women To Open Up About Miscarriages

Sixty-one percent of U.S. teenagers have played “Fortnite,” according to a recent survey, and it also found one in four parents are worried about the amount of time kids spend on the game.

“The parents should be more involved in what their kids are playing to see whether or not it needs some limitations or parental controls with it,” said Nella Campbell, of Philadelphia.

Prince Harry, who’s about to become a father for the first time, says “Fortnite” should be banned because it is addictive.

“I don’t think it should be banned if parents are that concerned, think they should not buy it for their kids,” said Brian Zesdorn, of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Doctors, Scientists Create Revolutionary New Treatment To Combat Glioblastoma

The prince says social media can be “more addictive than alcohol and drugs, but more dangerous because it’s normalized and there are no restrictions.”

“All video games can be addictive,” said Dr. Ausim Azizi, the chair of investigative neurology at Temple University. “During that time that you’re either playing it or using it, the bad feelings in your brain goes away and good feelings come on, so that’s the nature of the product that makes it addictive.”

Dr. Azizi says video games cause a rush of brain chemicals with dopamine and adrenaline, and the craving becomes so strong, children can become isolated and hostile.

“Because of this game, there have been divorces and people can’t get their children out of this game and they sit there like zombies, don’t do their homework and so on,” he said.

Bad Diets Linked To Nearly 11 Million Deaths Globally, Study Finds

Dr. Azizi says parents should be involved and monitor the games their children play, making sure they’re appropriate and he says there should absolutely be limits on how much they play.