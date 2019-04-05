



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania state legislators and gun violence protection groups are calling on the passage of a law that would temporarily remove guns from those who pose a danger to themselves or others.

“This legislation would enable Pennsylvania to join the growing list of states that have the benefit of extreme risk protection orders,” said Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland. “It is literally a life-saving policy that can help protect our communities from mass shootings, firearm suicides and other acts of gun violence.”

There are about 1,500 firearm-related deaths in Pennsylvania each year.

Friday morning’s press conference comes one week after a man shot and killed his ex-wife inside a Radnor Township Wawa.