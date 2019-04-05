  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A stomach bug outbreak has spurred a New Jersey school district to cancel classes for the day. All five schools in Ocean Township were closed Friday after the illness had kept scores of students home in recent days.

The bug has mostly impacted the Monmouth County district’s middle school, but officials decided to close all schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

District officials plan to conduct a thorough cleaning of all facilities. They plan to reopen all schools on Monday, but say a final decision will be made over the weekend.

Schools Superintendent James Stefankiewicz says parents should keep their children home if they show symptoms of being sick. They also should be vigilant about good hygiene, including washing hands.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s