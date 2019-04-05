  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has made many changes during his time at the helm of the Garden State. But there’s one thing he says he won’t dare change.

During a press conference in East Orange Friday, Murphy emphatically said he will not make New Jerseyans pump their own gas.

“I will not commit political suicide this morning in East Orange,” Murphy said. “I’m not going near who pumps the gas.”

New Jersey is the only state in the nation where drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas. And it sounds like that won’t be changing any time soon.

 

