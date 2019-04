PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire damaged three homes in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia early Friday morning. The fire started around 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Edgewood Street.

Firefighters arrived to find massive flames shooting out of the home where the fire started. It eventually spread to two neighboring homes before crews got it under control.

No injuries were reported.

No word on just how many people are displaced.