PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say a plastic toy gun prompted the lockdown of J. Hampton Moore Elementary School in Philadelphia, Friday morning. The school was placed on lockdown after a report of a student entering the building with a gun.

The school, located at 6900 Summerdale Avenue in the city’s Castor area, was placed on lockdown at 8:40 a.m.

After a search, police say they discovered the gun was actually a black plastic toy gun.

The student was taken into custody.

No further information has been released.