PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fleetwood Mac has postponed Friday night’s show in Philadelphia due to a band member having an illness. The band was scheduled to play tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.

The rescheduled show will be announced shortly pending sports playoff schedules in Philadelphia and Boston.

The band apologies for the inconvenience to their fans.

Ticket holders should retain their tickets for the new date, alternate funds are available at point of purchase.

