By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Falls Township news, Local, Local TV

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Falls Township man was arrested after police say he stabbed his wife with a screwdriver, beat and choked her. Police were called to a residence on the 200 block of South Olds Boulevard, just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

That’s where they found 23-year-old Bao Thien Le choking his 22-year-old wife, according to authorities. Police say they had to physically remove him from his wife.

The woman suffered several stab wounds to her head and torso. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Le was charged with attempted homicide.

His bail was set at 10% of $9 million.

Stephanie Ballesteros

