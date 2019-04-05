



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents to stop using Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘N Play when their babies are able to roll over after reports of 10 infant deaths since 2015. All 10 deaths were infants 3 months or older, per the CPSC.

The CPSC and Fisher-Price recommend parents to stop using the product once their baby demonstrates the ability to roll over, which is typically at 3 months old.

According to Fisher-Price, the reported deaths suggest some consumers are using the Rock ‘N Play after their babies can roll over and without its harness restraint.

The 10 reported deaths occurred when the infants were unrestrained and rolled from their back to their stomach or side, the CPSC said.