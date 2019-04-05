



EASTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — The body of the second man who went missing from an Eastampton Township group home last November was found in Smithville Park on Thursday. The body of 58-year-old Juan Garcia was discovered during a search of the park.

Officials say Garcia’s death has been ruled accidental, the result of hypothermia.

Garcia, along with 56-year-old Joseph Brockington, went missing from a group home for mentally handicapped people on West Railroad Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018. Brockington’s body was found in the same park in February. Hypothermia was also ruled as Brockington’s cause of death.

“Sadly, our worst fears after locating Mr. Brockington have now been realized,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Garcia’s family and friends.”

Officials say the two men had permission to leave the home unsupervised and typically enjoyed walking to a nearby Wawa.