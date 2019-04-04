  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Montgomery County news


NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An inmate attempted to murder his cellmate at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, officials say. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Hodum is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner and other related charges after leaving his cellmate in a medically-induced coma.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Hodum was standing at his cell door yelling while the victim, 50-year-old Stephen Klampfer, was lying face up on his bunk in a locked cell in the medical area of the prison on March 30.

Hodum left the cell door and began punching Klampfer multiple times in the head. Klampfer then moved to the floor to escape the attack.

Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Officials say Hodum stomped on Klampfer’s head more than 20 times while he was on the floor, continuing after the victim lost consciousness and until correctional officers intervened.

Klampfer was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia where he remains in critical condition.

He suffered a severe brain injury and is in a medically-induced coma on life support.

Hodum was arraigned on Thursday and remains at the correctional facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1 at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s