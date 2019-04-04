



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An inmate attempted to murder his cellmate at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, officials say. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Hodum is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner and other related charges after leaving his cellmate in a medically-induced coma.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Hodum was standing at his cell door yelling while the victim, 50-year-old Stephen Klampfer, was lying face up on his bunk in a locked cell in the medical area of the prison on March 30.

Hodum left the cell door and began punching Klampfer multiple times in the head. Klampfer then moved to the floor to escape the attack.

Officials say Hodum stomped on Klampfer’s head more than 20 times while he was on the floor, continuing after the victim lost consciousness and until correctional officers intervened.

Klampfer was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia where he remains in critical condition.

He suffered a severe brain injury and is in a medically-induced coma on life support.

Hodum was arraigned on Thursday and remains at the correctional facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1 at 10 a.m.