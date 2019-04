Hot dogs

Warm hot dog buns

Mustard: spicy or yellow

Diced raw onions

Relish

Tomato slices

Dill pickle spears

Sport peppers

Celery salt

Directions:

Steam hot dog and bun. Add mustard, onions, and a thick coating of relish. Add tomato slices to one side of the hot dog and a dill pickle spear to the other. Top with sport peppers and celery salt.

