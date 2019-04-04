



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Twitter users are losing it after President Donald Trump tweeted a photoshopped video that appears to be mocking Joe Biden’s response to allegations that he has made women feel uncomfortable due to inappropriate touching. The video seems to make a reference at the accusations of Biden invading women’s personal space by kissing the back of their heads, placing his hands on their heads and shoulders.

Joe Biden: ‘I Will Be More Mindful About Respecting Personal Space In The Future’

Trump tweeted the video Thursday afternoon, saying, “WELCOME BACK JOE!”

Many Twitter users fired back by calling out Trump on his own allegations of misconduct.

Should I edit a video of you to include all17 women who claim you sexually assaulted them? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 4, 2019

Please resign. — Eric Thoresen (@Eric11209) April 4, 2019

Today in Dignity of the Presidency. — Choostas (@Choostas) April 4, 2019

This is how far the Republican party has fallen. The President of the United States is now sharing doctored videos. Here is a reminder that you are accused of sexually harassing or assaulting 19 women and was even accused of raping your own ex-wife. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 4, 2019

Thanks for sharing. Maybe the IRS will end his Presidency. I'm hoping that's the case. — Jeffrey Hooker (@JeffmChicago) April 4, 2019

Really? This is what you spend your time doing? Don't you have a country to run? Or in your case destroy? #TrumpCrimeFamily — Jeannie (@MightyPen_) April 4, 2019

Pot meet kettle – 19 women have accused you of sexual harassment/assault -cheated on all 3 wives – Called a billionaire pedophile a "good friend" – Took pictures with the woman involved in running a sex ring out of a massage parlor -paid hush money to multiple women — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) April 4, 2019

The video is a photoshopped version of the video response Biden tweeted on Wednesday, where the former vice president said, “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

In the video, Biden said he has always tried to “make a human connection,” by shaking hands and hugging people.

“I’ve always believed governing, quite frankly, life for that matter, is about connecting, connecting with people. That won’t change but I will be more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space and that’s a good thing, a good thing,” said Biden.

Biden said that he understands that “the boundaries of protected personal space have been reset.”

The video was Biden’s first direct comment on what has tripped up his preparations to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. He did not directly apologize but seemed to be seeking to ease some people’s discomfort, which has raised questions about whether he could wage an effective campaign.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)