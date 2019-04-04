



POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pottstown Police have issued arrest warrants for 19-year-olds Ahnile Fountain and Makael Bevins. They are wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl last month.

It happened at a house on the 500 block of West Street on March 24. The girl was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots at the house from the street.

Police say the incident may be related to bullying. Police say a group of girls came to the family’s house and began taunting the victim and calling her names. The girls left and about 10 minutes later, authorities say the shooting occurred.

Both Fountain and Bevins are from Pottstown and face attempted murder, firearms and related charges.