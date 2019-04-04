



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching to identify a man who allegedly pepper sprayed a 51-year-old man in Center City. Officials say the victim was walking south on South 10th Street at 3:20 p.m. on April 2 when he was pepper sprayed by the suspect.

Police say the suspect purchased the pepper spray from the hardware store located on the 200 block of South 10th Street and used it on the victim when he exited the store.

Authorities says the suspect continued to walk north on South 10th Street after the aggravated assault.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 40s, 5-foot-9, medium build, with a beard, mustache, and his hair was balding. He was wearing an olive-colored coat, dark-colored pants, brown boots and carrying a white trash bag.

If you recognize the suspect, contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.