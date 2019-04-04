



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Due to high demand, people are selling tickets to the new “Avengers: Endgame” movie online for big money, with one listing going for $15,000. The movie won’t hit screens until April 16, but pre-sales have crashed the sites of ticket retailers, including Fandango and AMC.

Some see opportunity. People have posted tickets on eBay, like this one for an April 26 showing in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, with a starting bid of $600 for six tickets.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Pre-Sale Creates Long Lines On Fandango And Causes Amc Site To Crash

As of now, there are currently no bids on the Langhorne listing.

A ticket at a theater in Reno, Nevada has an opening bid of $15,000.

“Endgame” is the sequel to “Infinity War,” which broke box office records when it premiered last April.

“Infinity War” made a record $640 million for its opening weekend around the world. It went on to make more than $2 billion worldwide.

Marvel Exhibit Comes To The Franklin Institute

Theaters released multiple showtimes for “Endgame,” which is listed at 3 hours and 2 minutes. AMC 25 in New York City’s Times Square has 41 showtimes on opening day. That includes showtimes at 3:30 am, 4:30 am and 5:30 am.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)