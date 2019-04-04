Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New trouble is brewing for Facebook. There has been another security breach.

More than 540 million records about Facebook users were publicly exposed on Amazon’s cloud computing service. Those records include comments, likes, reactions and account names.

According to cyber security firm Upguard, “two third-party Facebook app developers” posted the records in plain sight.

Facebook said once they learned about the issue, they worked with Amazon to fix the problem.

